Fardeen Khan's Heeramandi Look Gets Big Love From Bobby Deol, Sussanne Khan, Dia Mirza

Fardeen Khan in Heeramandi. (courtesy: FardeenKhan)

Fardeen Khan announced his big-ticket comeback in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited Netflix series Heeramandi and revealed his look from the series on Saturday. Fardeen Khan will play the role of Wali Mohammed in the series. Dressed in a pathani suit, Fardeen Khan looks every bit regal in the poster. Fardeen's friends and colleagues from the industry gave big shout outs to his look. Bobby Deol shared a pair of hi-five emojis and a love emoji in the comments section. Esha Deol also shared her approval in the form of emojis. Sussanne Khan wrote, "Wohooo can't wait to see this Far" and shared a string of emojis. Dia Mirza wrote, "Oh Yay." Director Ken Ghosh wrote, "Looking killer my brother!"

Introducing his character, Netflix India wrote, "Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed!" Take a look:

On Saturday, the makers of Heeramandi unveiled looks of the men from the series. Apart from Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha are also a part of the series.

Speaking of Fardeen Khan's comeback, the actor has been keeping his social media game at the top level for several months now. Fardeen Khan has gone through a massive physical transformation and he loves to sport his new chiselled look.

Last year, Fardeen shared a picture of himself where he let his chiselled biceps do the talking. Fardeen, dressed in a vest, can be seen smiling for the camera in the picture. He wrote a gratitude note for "overwhelming support and positivity" on his post. Fardeen wrote in the caption, "Thank you all for the overwhelming support and positivity on my recent post! Your kind words and encouragement is fuel for me. I'm truly grateful for each and every one of you. Keep spreading the love and let's continue to uplift each other. Stay awesome!" Take a look at the post here:

Speaking about his magnum-opus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in a statement earlier, said, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world." Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles.