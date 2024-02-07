Fardeen Khan's Hilarious Reaction To A Meme Post Featuring His Journey Of Physical Transformation

Image instagrammed by Fardeen Khan. (courtesy: FardeenKhan)

Fardeen Khan, who grabbed the limelight with his drastic physical transformation a few months back, reacted hilariously to a meme. Fardeen Khan shared a meme post on his Instagram story. The meme post comes with a collage that features two pictures of Fardeen Khan - one from his overweight days and another from his recent physical transformation. The meme post accompanied with a caption that read, "Butter chicken se grilled chicken tak ka safar." Sharing the meme post, Fardeen Khan wrote, "I enjoy being cooked both ways" and dropped laugh out loud emojis. Take a look:

Last year, Fardeen shared a picture of himself where he let his chiselled biceps do the talking. Fardeen, dressed in a vest, can be seen smiling for the camera in the picture. He wrote a gratitude note for "overwhelming support and positivity" on his post. Fardeen wrote in the caption, "Thank you all for the overwhelming support and positivity on my recent post! Your kind words and encouragement is fuel for me. I'm truly grateful for each and every one of you. Keep spreading the love and let's continue to uplift each other. Stay awesome!" Take a look at the post here:

Fardeen Khan set social media on fire with his shirtless picture in August last year. Fardeen Khan simply wrote in the caption, "Sun Sea Sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day." Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza reacted to the picture. Take a look at the picture here:

Fardeen Khan will be making his comeback in the Riteish Deshmukh film Visfot. The film is the hindi remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors. It will be directed by Kookie Gulati. Fardeen Khan is known for movies like No Entry, Fida, Heyy Babyy.