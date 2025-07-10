How The Internet Reacted To Karan Johar's Drastic Weight Loss After His Picture With Samay Raina Went Viral

Filmmaker Karan Johar's latest appearance has sparked widespread concern about his health among fans and followers. The filmmaker's noticeably thinner frame has led to speculations about his possible use of the weight-loss drug Ozempic. However, he has repeatedly denied them.

A few days ago, comedian Samay Raina shared a picture with Karan on his Instagram Stories.

In the caption, he wrote, "The guy who launched India's best talent.”

The filmmaker was seen dressed in a grey, loose-fitted outfit. His thin frame instantly grabbed attention and went viral on the internet.

A user shared Karan's cropped picture on Reddit and wrote, "What has happened to KJO?"

Several people shared their concerns about his health in the comment section.

One user wrote, "I hope he's doing well and in good health. Given that it's just him and his mother taking care of his kids."

Another added, "If he is sick you people are going to hell for making fun of him."

Someone commented, "He's very sick, from what I've heard. He also has a drooling issue, he starts drooling if he talks for too long."

"I don't think its just Ozempic he look sick maybe he is going through something!," read a comment.

Earlier, Karan Johar denied using Ozempic for weight loss in an Instagram post.

Sharing a screenshot from X, the filmmaker clarified that his weight loss is the result of a healthy lifestyle, not Ozempic.

The screenshot featured a comment by an X user that read, “Maheep rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.”

Reacting to the accusation, Karan wrote, "Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko Mile credit ???"

He also tagged Maheep and asked, "Did you mean me???"

In an Instagram live, Karan Johar revealed that he focused on 'eating one meal a day' to lose extra kilos, and shared that he's been following a strict diet.