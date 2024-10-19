Karan Johar, Straight Up On Rumours Of Using Ozempic To Lose Weight: "Being Healthy And Doing Well..."

Karan Johar raised concerns among fans after losing a significant amount of weight over the past few months. Some speculate that he might be using Ozempic, a drug often associated with fast weight loss. In his latest Instagram post, Karan addressed these rumours head-on. Sharing a screenshot from X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker clarified that his weight loss is the result of a healthy lifestyle, not Ozempic. The screenshot featured a comment by an X user that read, “Maheep rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.” The X user referenced Maheep Kapoor's comment from the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She criticised people for using Ozempic for weight loss, leading to shortages for diabetic patients who rely on the drug. Reacting to the accusation, Karan Johar wrote, “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko Mile credit ???” He also tagged Maheep and asked, “Did you mean me???”

Maheep Kapoor reshared Karan Johar's post on her Instagram Stories, adding laughing and face-palming emojis. Re-sharing her post, Karan added, “You're laughing? I'm offended.”

The third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives) was released on Friday, October 18. The latest instalment sees the return of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh Fresh faces in this season are Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The series is produced by Karan Johar.

Earlier, Karan Johar expressed his excitement for Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. He said, “Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top…but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship. If you have watched and loved us in the last two seasons, we assure you Season 3 will be worth the wait.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives first debuted on Netflix in 2020. The second season of the show was released in 2022.