Maheep Kapoor On Husband Sanjay Kapoor's Extra-Marital Affair: 'Everyone Is Not Perfect'

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, who made her screen debut with Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives in 2022, in a recent interview, opened up about her decision to talk about her husband Sanjay Kapoor's extra-marital affair on the show and the reaction she received from the audience. Talking to Zoom, she said, "I feel people just don't want to step out of the box and look at that person and try to stand in his shoes and understand. Give everybody a break, everyone is not perfect, everyone is going to f*** up. It's fine.”

Maheep Kapoor's dear friend and Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey, who was also present during the chat, added, “And it's what she is comfortable with. That's her choice. Everyone has to do what rocks their boat.” Maheep further said, “You can have an opinion about it but don't be nasty about it. I also have opinions but I am not nasty about it. The kids need to know you are there, their father is there and that's it. They need to have that comfort zone and know that this is their safe zone.”

In the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Maheep revealed that in the early years of their marriage, her husband had cheated on her. However, she chose to look beyond it and eventually reconciled with her husband. Talking to her friend Seema, Maheep confessed on the show, "Now you know it, Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this shit up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, and my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.”

Maheep Kapoor featured in two seasons of the reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives along with her friends - Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari. Her daughter Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's Malayalam epic - Vrushabha.