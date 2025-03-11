Maheep Kapoor Reveals She Got Fillers: "Looked Like A Clown"

Maheep Kapoor, who gained a new fanbase after her hit turn on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, recently revealed she got fillers before the second instalment of the series aired. However, she's not happy with the after-effect and now prefers botox to fillers.

Maheep Kapoor revealed botox refreshes the face and reduces wrinkles, contrary to fillers which she compared to over-inflating a balloon.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Maheep Kapoor said that there was 'magic and innocence' when she did the first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

"I didn't even know what my backside looks like. Who sees your backside? But I was like 'Oh God, my hair, my back..I need to workout a little more.' You see every angle of yourself and suddenly you become aware."

Before she dived into the second season, she tried fillers to enhance her features. "By season 2, I did fillers. And I looked like a clown. It didn't suit me at all. I had to wait for them to dissolve, settle in. Now they are out of my face, I will never ever do fillers again. I've got a round face, they suit certain faces. Just a little bit of advice for women who are thinking of it- always go to a good doctor," said Maheep.

Maheep Kapoor finally found a beauty treatment which suits her. "Botox freshens up your face. Filler is like taking a pump in a flat tyre and you're pumping. But you get over pumped and you look like a balloon. And botox is more like freezing...ironing.. taking out the wrinkles. I love botox," said Maheep.

Maheep Kapoor has been married to Sanjay Kapoor since 1997. They are parents to a daughter Shanaya and a son Jahaan. Shanaya Kapoor is soon to make her debut in the Hindi Film Industry.

