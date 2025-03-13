Maheep Kapoor On Her Equation With Sridevi: "There's So Much Behind The Glamour"

Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, recently opened up about her close bond with her sister-in-law and legendary actress, Sridevi.

Maheep Kapoor revealed that Sridevi was also close to her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor. The actress even took Shanaya for ear piercing.

In an interview with Filmfare, Maheep Kapoor said, “She was so motherly. Shanaya's ears were first pierced by Sri because I was a little paranoid. She took her and pierced her ears. Shanaya wanted a phone, but I said no because she was too young. But Sri got her that phone. She said if Janhvi (Kapoor) and Khushi (Kapoor) have that phone, Shanaya is going to have that phone, and she got her that phone."

Maheep Kapoor further shared that while Sridevi's equation with her son, Jahaan Kapoor, was different, they were still close.

"She was definitely a woman who can handle girls better. My son, she used to go mad! She used to screech all the time. He used to be jumping on sofas, jumping on her head. You know Sri, she likes a little calmness. And my son used to go mad. But they also had a great bond, my son and her. She was, there's so much about her behind the glamour and the movies, I can go on and on and on about it," Maheep added.

Sridevi was married to producer Boney Kapoor. The couple shared two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. The actress died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, due to "accidental drowning".

In the same conversation, Maheep Kapoor talked about Shanaya's Bollywood debut. She shared that Shanaya has learnt a lot from her father's career in the industry.

Maheep Kapoor added, “She has seen her father's struggle and is very sensible and centered. She has now signed a couple of films and is working very hard."

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut in Tu Yaa Main opposite Adarsh Gourav. Next, she will be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey.