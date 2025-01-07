Boney Kapoor Remembers His "True Queen" Sridevi In A Throwback Post

Boney Kapoor often expresses his love for his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi, on social media. On Tuesday, the producer shared a throwback picture of Sridevi. She looks gorgeous in a black gown. In the caption, he wrote, "Elegance and Grace of a true Queen."

Last year in August, Boney Kapoor shared another throwback gem from the sets of his film Mr. India. The monochrome image featured Boney Kapoor standing alongside Baba Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Shekhar Kapur. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "January 5, 1985. Just before the first day shoot Mr India."

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Boney Kapoor credited Sridevi's commitment to fitness for inspiring his weight-loss journey.

The filmmaker said, "The seeds were sown by my wife. She was always after me to lose weight. She was a health-conscious person herself. “I used to go for a walk with her. I used to go to the gym with her. She (Sridevi) was very clear on when she wanted to eat. I tried my best to do that, but I couldn't.”

Sharing how Sridevi's determination towards fitness still motivates him, Boney Kapoor added, "I feel Sri is still around me, my wife is still around me and motivating me to lose weight. ‘Lose weight', she said. The doctor also said the same thing – You should lose weight before you think of doing a transplant. Here I am, I've lost some weight and I've got some hair back for some." Read the full story here.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi got married in June 1996. The couple welcomed their Janhvi in 1997. Khushi was born in 2000. Sridevi died in February 2018 in Dubai, due to accidental drowning.



