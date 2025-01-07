Watch: Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Recreate <i>Loveyapa</i> Hook Step. A Cameo By Boney Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor's latest Instagram is sugar, spice and everything nice. Courtesy: Her sister Janhvi and their father Boney Kapoor. In the clip, the Kapoor sisters are dancing to the title song from Loveyapa. FYI: Khushi will share the screen space with Aamir Khan's son Junaid in the film.

The video opens to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor dancing their hearts out to the peppy beats. A few seconds later, we get a glimpse of Boney Kapoor. The caption read, "Nikla tha love karne par papa aagaya #Loveyapa."

Reacting to the post, actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Best alaap ever !!!" Varun Dhawan and Mahima Chaudhry also dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan. In an interview with news agency ANI, Aamir Khan revealed that he already watched the rough cut.

The actor said, "I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here."

Talking about Khushi Kapoor, Aamir Khan said, "All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi."

Loveyapa is set to release on February 7. Reportedly, the film is the Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, which featured Pradeep Ranganathan.