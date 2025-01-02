Janhvi Kapoor's "Sleeping Beauty" Mode From Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's Photo Dump

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have almost made their love life official on social media. Shikhar Pahariya shared a bunch of pictures which, in a way, summed up his 2024. The picture which has the Internet's heart is the one in which Janhvi Kapoor can be seen lying with eyes almost closed. A pet pooch can be seen tucked in under the swing.

In other pictures, Shikhar can be seen running on an empty beach. He's playing with his pets in one click. In another, he is seen worshipping a Ganesh idol. He's also seen in a traditional vesthi, the look he sported at Tirupati with Janhvi and Orry by his side.

Shikhar wrote in the caption, "Grateful for all that I could be, for all that I could see and all that I could do. Praying for more strength, foresight, wisdom and opportunity going into 2025 - to serve those who need it most to the best of my ability, to learn more about where I come from and where I want to go, to always pick the path of righteousness no matter how tedious and to go after every goal and dream with the energy, vigour and conviction of a lion fixed on its prey."

He signed off the post with these words, "I wish you all the same and everything else you have wished for and deserve in multitudes. Happy New Year. Har Har Mahadev." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi never loses an opportunity to show her love for Shikhar. The Dhadak actress recently grabbed headlines after she wore a customized t-shirt with Shikhar written on it.

The viral picture was shared by a restaurant in Mumbai. In the picture, Janhvi is joined by Varun Dhwan. Varun and Janhvi worked in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. Take a look at the picture here:

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her equation with Shikhar Pahariya on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?"

Janhvi said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."

On the work front, Janhvi made her South debut opposite Jr NTR in Devara.



