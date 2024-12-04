Crazy Viral: After Necklace, Janhvi Kapoor Wears T-Shirt With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's Name On It

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to set couple goals. The Dhadak actress recently grabbed headlines after she wore a customized t-shirt with Shikhar written on it. Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya for years. The couple haven't confirmed or denied the rumours. Janhvi talked about Shikhar Pahariya on various occasions and shares pictures with him on social media. Earlier, this year, Janhvi gave the paparazzi a picture-perfect moment when she wore a necklace with "Shikhu" written over it at the screening of Maidan. The sports drama was produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor.

The viral picture was shared by a restaurant in Mumbai. In the picture, Janhvi is joined by Varun Dhwan. Varun and Janhvi worked in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. Take a look at the picture here:

During the promotions of During the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor shared the qualities she looks for in her partner. In a viral video, Janhvi Kapoor said, "Mere sapno ko jo apna sapna banaye, mujhe himmat de, baraba de, mujhe khushi de, mujhe hasaye and jab me roti hu tabh bhi mera saath de (Someone who makes my dream his dream, who encourages me, supports me, who makes me happy and who stands by me when I cry)." As soon as Janhvi finished her words, the audience said, "All the best." To this, Janhvi replied, "Why, all the best? Is it that difficult to find?" The audience replied back, "You have already found him." Janhvi blushed and winked at these words. On Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi revealed she fondly calls Shikhar "Shiku".

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her equation with Shikhar Pahariya on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."