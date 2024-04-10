Janhvi Kapoor Wore A Necklace With Rumoured Boyfriend's Name - 'Shiku' - On It. Aww

Janhvi Kapoor pictured at Maidaan screening.

Janhvi Kapoor attended the screening of Maidaan in Mumbai last night and she did it in style. Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, has been produced by Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor opted for a white pantsuit for the event. However, it was her necklace which had "Shiku" written on it, that stole the show. Janhvi Kapoor, in an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, had revealed that she lovingly calls rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya "Shiku". On the show, Janhvi replied "Shiku" when she was asked about the three people she has on her speed-dial list.

See photos of Janhvi Kapoor here:

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her equation with Shikhar Pahariya on the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."

Janhvi added during the episode, "I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will also star in an untitled project with Ram Charan and Devara with Jr NTR.