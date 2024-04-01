Boney Kapoor On His Bond With Daughter Janhvi's Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: 'We're Blessed...'

Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya posed together

Boney Kapoor, who made his big acting debut last year in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently expressed his fondness for Shikhar Pahariya, the rumoured boyfriend of his daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. In a candid interview with Zoom, Boney Kapoor stated, “I love Shikhar, in fact, a couple of years back, Janhvi was not seeing him, but I was still friendly to him.” He further added, “He'll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it's for me, whether it's for Janhvi, whether it's for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we're blessed to have somebody like him in our set up.”

Last month, Janhvi Kapoor, who is a frequent visitor to Tirumala Swami Temple in Andhra Pradesh, offered her prayers on her 27th birthday as well. She was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and best friend Orry. Several videos from the temple ground went viral and fan pages dedicated to Janhvi Kapoor have shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the videos, Janhvi can be seen making her way towards the temple with Shikhar and Orry. They can be seen sharing a laugh and talking among themselves. While returning from the temple, Shikhar can be seen escorting Janhvi to her car. Take a look:

#JanhviKapoor visited Tirumala for Darshan on the occasion of her Birthday#HBDJanhviKapoorpic.twitter.com/vlebGtxQqH — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 6, 2024

Earlier, wishing Janhvi happy birthday, Shikhar Pahariya dropped a beautiful picture on his Instagram story. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen standing in front of the Eiffel Tower with their backs to the camera. Shikhar simply wrote, "Happy Birthday" and dropped a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandchild of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted at restaurants, pubs, events. They haven't acknowledged their relationship in public till date.