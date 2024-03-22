Janhvi Kapoor, Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya And Orry Climb Tirupati Balaji Temple On Knees. Watch

Screengrabs from the video posted by Orry. (courtesy: YouTube)

Janhvi Kapoor, who often visits holy shrines, embarked on a special pilgrimage to the Tirupati Balaji temple earlier this month. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and their close friend Orry. The temple is close to her heart as her mother and late actress Sridevi frequently visited the place. On her birthday (March 6), Janhvi sought blessings, marking her 50th visit to the sacred site. Orry documented their pilgrimage in a vlog, highlighting the three-hour climb, a "new feat" for him. Describing Tirupati as a "futuristic destination," Orry noted the availability of snacks and beverages along the way, akin to many other holy sites. From the trio indulging in a South Indian feast to the actress posing with fans, the video captured it all.

In one of the clips, Janhvi Kapoor could be seen climbing up the stairs on her knees with ease. Orry, on the other hand, had difficulties climbing up the stairs after a three-hour trek. During the climb, Orry humorously channelled his inner Tulsi Virani, inviting the camera to follow his expedition. The actress looked pretty in a pastel-coloured kurta teamed with white pants. On their way back home, Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday on a chartered plane. Orry also shared glimpses of her cake-cutting ceremony.

In the video's description, Orry wrote, "In this episode, Jahnvi Kapoor invites her besties Shikhar Pahariya and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani to celebrate her 27th birthday. But instead of a bash with cake and balloons, Jahnvi has something more mystical and special in mind. Jahnvi wants Shikhar and Orry to join her on a deeply personal spiritual odyssey through the misty forests of Tirumala in search of enlightenment at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Sounds simple? Not quite. The temple floats at a staggering 3000 feet above the valley and is only accessible by foot. With Jahnvi, a seasoned pilgrim (and cardio queen) leading the way, the trio races the sunset to the peaks, wafting their way through the clouds to arrive at their destination hours later."

"After partaking in sacred ancient ceremonials and festivities, a old friend to Janhvi but a newfound friend to Orry treats them to break their fasts with a lavish South Indian feast. Orry, renowned for his fashion flair, trades his Versaces for the traditional veshti-angvastram, embracing the culture with a dash of humour," Orry concluded.