Aamir Khan Reveals Being Reminded Of Sridevi Watching Khushi Kapoor In <i>Loveyapa</i>

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming movie Loveyapa is generating a lot of buzz, as it is set to bring a fresh dose of young love to the screens after a long time.

Junaid's father Aamir Khan is excited for the project and he shared his thoughts upon watching the film. Not only did he heap praises on the movie, but also on the cast.

During a recent interaction with ANI, Aamir said, "I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here."

But he did not stop at just appreciating the film. Sharing his thoughts on the cast, he said, "All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi."

Loveyapa is set to release on February 7, 2025. Directed by Advait Chandan, the same filmmaker behind Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, it is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.

As per reports, Loveyapa is the Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, starring and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The Tamil movie explored how the constant presence of technology affects modern relationships.

