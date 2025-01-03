<i>Loveyapa Hogaya</i>: Title track from Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Next Film Is A Quirky Number

Advertisement

Loveyapa Hogaya: Title track from Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Next Film Is A Quirky Number

Junaid Khan will be seen romancing Khushi Kapoor in Advait Chandan's next, Loveyapa. Check out the title track of the film

Read Time: 2 mins
Loveyapa Hogaya: Title track from Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Next Film Is A Quirky Number
Instagram/ Khushi Kapoor
Mumbai:

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS): Junaid Khan will be seen romancing Khushi Kapoor in Advait Chandan's next, Loveyapa. Earlier today, the makers dropped the title track from the much-anticipated drama, titled Loveyapa Hogaya.

Featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in leading roles, the song is being touted as the ultimate love anthem for the young crowd. It's a seamless blend of foot-tapping beats and relatable lyrics.

Khushi Kapoor shared the Loveyapa Hogaya song video on Instagram, and wrote, "Babu Shona karte-karte ho gaya dimag ka Bhajiyapa? Well, this is the beginning of Loveyapa! #LoveyapaHogaya song out now. #Loveyapa in theatres this Valentine's week, from 7th February 2025."

Her post received a red heart emoji from her sister Janhvi Kapoor, and rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina.

Aside from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Loveyapa enjoys an ensemble cast with Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma.

The storyline revolves around the life of a young couple whose relationship ends up taking a massive turn, after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some bitter truths about each other.

Jointly produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa is scheduled for a theatrical release on 7th February, 2025. The movie will mark Junaid Khan's theatrical debut.

Junaid Khan made a positive impression with his powerful performance in his debut drama, Maharaja, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari Wagh. The drama premiered on Netflix.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor's The Archies failed to make an impact on the audience.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the first time in Loveyapa

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

