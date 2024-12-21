Boney Kapoor Remembers How Late Wife Sridevi Inspired His Weight Loss Journey

Boney Kapoor never misses a chance to express his love for his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed how Sridevi's commitment to fitness became a source of inspiration for his weight-loss journey.

Boney Kapoor mentioned that Sridevi was extremely particular about her diet and always remained disciplined. "The seeds were sown by my wife. She was always after me to lose weight. She was a health-conscious person herself," he told News18 Showsha.

Boney Kapoor added that he and Sridevi used to go for walks and gym together. He added, “I used to go for a walk with her. I used to go to the gym with her. She (Sridevi) was very clear on when she wanted to eat. I tried my best to do that, but I couldn't.”

Boney Kapoor added how Sridevi's determination towards fitness still motivates him.

"I feel Sri is still around me, my wife is still around me and motivating me to lose weight. ‘Lose weight', she said. The doctor also said the same thing – You should lose weight before you think of doing a transplant. Here I am, I've lost some weight, and I've got some hair back for some," he stated.

Boney Kapoor added that his weight loss transformational journey began after he appeared in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

“When I shot for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, at that time, I didn't even lose weight. I was my original self. It was after the shooting that I decided (to lose weight) because whenever I washed myself on screen, I didn't like the way I was looking. Maybe I was playing the part which was asked for me to do. But I still felt that I was not looking the way I would want myself to come across on the screen. That's where the initial thought started,” he explained.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, due to "accidental drowning".