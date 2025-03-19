Shanaya Kapoor Looks Pretty Perfect In A Mauve-Hued Blush And A Glossy Lip Look

Actress in the making, Shanaya Kapoor who is all set to take the silver screen by storm with her upcoming movie, Tu Ya Main looks like a million bucks in her latest drop on social media. The 25-year-old actress made sure to not miss a beauty beat by delivering an effortless glam moment with a sun-kissed look to die for.

Shanaya Kapoor proved that she is not just a pretty face or just a surprise package on the acting front. The Gen Z star-to-be has aced her game on both fronts, but we are intrigued with her glam avatars like never before. She recently shared a carousel post of her pictures on her Instagram handle that saw her looking like an absolute treat.

Shanaya's glam of the day featured her fresh skin, bushy brows, black eyeliner defined eyes, a wash of mauve blush on her cheeks, and a glossy barely-there mauve lip colour to wrap up the look on the rights notes of glam.

If Shanaya's beauty game was on point, then how could her hair stay far behind. She styled her tresses into a voluminous waves that were secured into a half-tied look along with centre-parted fringes framing her face to perfection.

Shanaya Kapoor's barely-there monotone makeup look is nothing short of stunning.

