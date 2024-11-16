How Maheep Kapoor And Sanjay Kapoor's Love Story Began: "We Did Not Have All This Proposal And All"

Maheep Kapoor has opened up about how she fell in love with husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor. Maheep, known for wearing her heart on her sleeve, revealed that it was a one-night stand that turned into a forever romance for the two. Elaborating on the topic, Maheep said, “Ours was quite simple. I just had a one-night stand with this man and I never knew I was going to get married to him. I gatecrashed his party, that is where I met him, dead drunk. I met the whole family, mother-in-law, father-in-law… you guys know my family, right? Anil (Kapoor), Sunita, Sri(devi). And I was dead drunk but they still accepted me and said, ‘Wow, what an amazing future daughter-in-law. They welcomed me with open arms,” in an interview with Raunaq Rajani on his YouTube show.

Did you know that Sanjay Kapoor did not officially propose to Maheep? The actor simply announced one day that he was going to marry her. Speaking on the matter Maheep revealed, “We did not have all this proposal and all. We did not have Instagram. So, we did not give a shit. He just told me, ‘Look, we are getting married'”. She joked that if Sanjay had asked her again she would have rejected the proposal saying, “Are you crazy? I am not doing this again.”

Maheep Kapoor jokingly added that “consent” did not exist in the 90s. “Especially, when it was with Bollywood. We dated for five years. So, it has been 30 years I have been with this man,” she said.

Recalling the time when Sanjay Kapoor asked her hand for marriage Maheep disclosed that it was at a nightclub in Colaba Taj in 1990. “We were drunk. We were partying. He said, ‘Okay, we are getting married. So I said, ‘Okay, fine.' in between my tequila shots. That was it. We did not do this proposing, getting down on our knees for Instagram, speech,” said Maheep.

When the host asked Maheep whether she and Sanjay Kapoor still cuddle, the star wife had a hilarious reply. She said, “Are you crazy? We have been married for 30 years, cuddling doesn't exist. You simply go to sleep.”

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor got married in 1997. They are parents to two children — daughter, Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor.