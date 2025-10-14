Shah Rukh Khan Stole The Spotlight At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash. See Pic

The Diwali season has officially kicked off for Bollywood, as actors from across generations assembled under one roof to celebrate the festival of lights on Sunday in Mumbai. The party was hosted by ace designer Manish Malhotra, a regular fixture every season and one of the most eagerly awaited celebrations in Mumbai during Diwali. What caught everyone's attention earlier today was the presence of Shah Rukh Khan at the party, as the ace designer shared a glimpse of the event on his Instagram stories.

Have a look here:

Instagram/Manish Malhotra

Other Guests Who Marked Their Presence

Film veterans such as Rekha and Hema Malini, superstars including Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, and Kareena Kapoor, along with a host of today's actors like Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Ananya Panday, showed up in their festive best. Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Bobby Deol also lit up the party.

Soldier co-stars Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta sent the Internet into a meltdown. The actors shared a warm hug and smiles on the red carpet.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, the new couple in town, Veer Pahariya, and Tara Sutaria also grabbed the limelight.

About Manish Malhotra's Lavish Diwali Party

Manish Malhotra is renowned for being the best host in Tinseltown, and he never leaves a stone unturned with his Diwali parties each year.

Guests shared glimpses of the gorgeous Diwali set-up at his residence this year.

Instagram/Manish Malhotra

One corner was decorated with stunning red flowers and lights used as hanging candles. From a massive four-tier chocolate cake to an array of sweets and other delicacies, it was a spread worth remembering.

