Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Rekha And Others At Manish Malhotra's Starry Diwali Party

Diwali season has officially kickstarted for Bollywood, as actors across generations assembled under one roof to celebrate the festival of lights on Sunday in Mumbai. The party was hosted by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Film veterans like Rekha and Hema Malini, superstars like Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, and Kareena Kapoor, along with a bunch of today's actors like Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Ananya Panday, showed up in their festive best. Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Bobby Deol also lit up the party.

Take a look at the pictures below from last night:

Kareena Kapoor chose white for the night. She looked gorgeous as ever in a white anarkali suit.

Kajol and her daughter Nysa added bling to the party.

Madhuri Dixit chose a royal blue saree for the celebrations. She posed with director-producer Karan Johar.

Gauri Khan literally painted the carpet red, while Suhana Khan looked pretty in a blue saree.

Sara Ali Khan picked a festive lehenga to match the mood.

Ananya Panday looked like a vision in gold.

Soldier co-stars Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta sent the Internet into a meltdown. The actors shared a warm hug and smiles on the red carpet.

The Shetty sisters, Shilpa and Shamita, looked radiant in pastel colours.

Rekha channelled her festive vibes in a quintessential Kanjivaram saree, while Hema Malini wore a cape over a blouse, adding a fusion touch to her traditional glam.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, the new couple in town, Veer Pahariya, and Tara Sutaria also grabbed the limelight.

Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra were festive-ready.

Like every year, Bollywood will witness the biggest parties of the season in this week. Manish Malhotra has set the mood; the rest will follow.