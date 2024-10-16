Divya Khossla Slams Karan Johar For Using "Derogatory Language" Amid <i>Jigra</i> Controversy: "Is it Right To Call A Woman A Fool?"

Divya Khossla has waged a war against Jigra makers - Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. It all started with an Instagram post, in which Divya accused Alia of manipulating box office numbers of her latest release. Soon after, Karan shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story which read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” While the director did not mention any names, the post seemed like a direct response to Divya's allegations. In her latest interview, the actress slammed Karan for using “derogatory language” against her. "Today, when I speak up, Mr Karan Johar uses derogatory language to shut me down. Is it right to call a woman a fool for pointing out unethical practices? If this happens to me, what about those new to the industry?" Divya told Hindustan Times.

She added, “No one is a king here, and I won't be treated like a subject. There are many more derogatory words which were used in their PR articles and called my taking a stand a PR stunt. I'm sorry, I don't need one. I'm already well known."

Divya Khossla took a jab against Alia Bhatt as well and claimed that the Highway actress didn't need to rely on “fake ticket bookings”. She said, “Alia doesn't need to resort to such tactics; she's already well-established. But true heroism is in speaking against wrongdoing. Let the audience decide based on merit, not money and power.”

Expressing her concern about corporate bookings and misrepresented box office figures, Divya Khossla added, “After Covid, smaller production houses have shut down, and only those with money survive. I saw an empty theatre, yet Jigra's opening figures were inflated. That needs serious correction."

The tension between the two parties can be credited to the similarities between Divya Khossla's film Savi and Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Divya claims that “Jigra is a copy” of her film Savi. She added that “both films share the same storyline”, but her project “was in production first”. Jigra hit the theatres on October 11, while Savi was released in May 2024.