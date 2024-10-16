<i>Jigra</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt's Film Continues To Witness Dip

Advertisement

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt's Film Continues To Witness Dip

Jigra locked horns with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on October 11

Jigra, led by Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has been witnessing a steady dip in the domestic box office figures. On Day 5 (October 15), the Vasan Bala-directed film collected ₹1.60 crore at the ticket window, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the total box office collection of the movie stands at ₹19.85 crore. On its first Tuesday, Jigra had an overall 10.68% Hindi occupancy rate, the report added. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, the action-adventure also features Ankur Khanna, Manoj Pahwa, Akansha Ranjan, Rahul Ravindran, Vivek Gomber and Harssh  Singh in key roles. 

A day before Jigra's release on October 9, the makers organised a special screening in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen attended the event, alongside Vedang Raina and his rumoured girlfriend, actress Khushi Kapoor. Alia's mother-in-law and veteran star Neetu Kapoor also turned up at the screening  to support her. Karan Johar was present as well. Other celebrities who marked their presence at the event were Radhika Madan, Rashmika Mandanna and Abhimanyu Dasani. Read all about it here

Vedang Raina, who plays the role of Alia Bhatt's sister in Jigra, sang a version of the Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka song for the film. Did you know that he was inspired by Ranbir Kapoor's lip-sync skills? Vedang added that he did take some cues from him.  

Vedang Raina said, “Ranbir ki jo lip-syncing hain...I've always been his biggest fan, and he does it brilliantly. I've always wanted to see the BTS (behind-the-scenes) of Rockstar to see if he could actually sing. I thought he must be a singer, kuch nahi (nothing)...it was negative. His real-life singing is really bad. It goes to show how good he is (at acting). I tried to recreate his lip-sync. Obviously, in the film, it was an exaggerated version, but I wanted to try matching his pitch,” in an interview with Lallantop

Jigra locked horns with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on October 11. 

