Vedang Raina's Lip-Syncing Inspiration For <i>Jigra</i> Title Track: "Ranbir Kapoor Does It Brilliantly"

Vedang Raina's Lip-Syncing Inspiration For Jigra Title Track: "Ranbir Kapoor Does It Brilliantly"

Vedang Raina sang the title track for Jigra

Read Time: 2 mins
Vedang Raina's Lip-Syncing Inspiration For Jigra Title Track: "Ranbir Kapoor Does It Brilliantly"
Vedang Raina in the film. (courtesy: VedangRaina)
New Delhi:

Vedang Raina, who grabbed eyeballs with his singing besides his acting chops in Alia Bhatt's Jigra, revealed he took inspiration from Ranbir Kapoor's "lip-sync skills". In an interview with Lallantop, Vedang Raina shared he was told during the shoot of his debut film The Archies that his lip-syncing needed improvement. Vedang, who also sang the reprised version of Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka for the film, said while he is no fan of Ranbir Kapoor's singing, he defintely picked up a thing or two from the Rocksar actor.  "Ranbir ki jo lip-syncing hain...I've always been his biggest fan, and he does it brilliantly. I've always wanted to see the BTS (behind-the-scenes) of Rockstar to see if he could actually sing. I thought he must be a singer, kuch nahi (nothing)...it was negative. His real-life singing is really bad. It goes to show how good he is (at acting), " said Vedang Raina.

He added, "I tried to recreate his lip-sync. Obviously, in the film, it was an exaggerated version, but I wanted to try matching his pitch."

Vedang Raina shared a BTS video of shooting the title track. In the video, he can be heard saying, "So, today we are shooting for Oo Jigra rock version and it's a bit of a music video. It's my first and I am super excited." Vedang also wrote a heartfelt caption, "As a 10 year old, all I would do was imagine myself in a packed arena, singing on stage and a crowd cheering me on. This is the closest I've gotten to that dream and I loved every second of it. Thanking my stars every single day because this doesn't even feel like real life anymore." He signed off the post with these words, "So grateful for all the love for the Jigra. Title Track. Check it out if you haven't already. Jigra in cinemas this Friday, 11th October." Take a look:

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra features Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt as siblings. The film is co-produced by Alia and Karan Johar under the banner of Eternals Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions.

Vedang Raina, Jigra, Alia Bhatt
Vedang Raina's Lip-Syncing Inspiration For <i>Jigra</i> Title Track: "Ranbir Kapoor Does It Brilliantly"
