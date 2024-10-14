<i> Jigra</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt's Film Sees A Slight Dip

Jigra has crossed the ₹15 crore mark at the box office. On its third day, the film experienced a slight dip, earning ₹5.65 crore in the domestic market, according to Sacnilk. On its first Sunday, the movie recorded a 26.57% overall Hindi occupancy. So far, the crime fiction drama has accumulated a total of ₹16.75 crore. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles. The film also features Manoj Pahwa, Harssh A Singh, Ankur Khanna, Rahul Ravindran and Vivek Gomber in important roles.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to update fans about Jigra's box office performance on its first Saturday. He wrote, “#Jigra gains momentum on Saturday, but not enough to place it in a comfortable position... The Saturday boost should've been stronger, especially with the #Dussehra holiday... All eyes are on its performance on Sunday.”

Taran Adarsh added, “The urban-centric appeal is limiting its reach in mass markets, which explains why it hasn't achieved a breakthrough beyond the major centres. [Week 1] Fri 4.55 cr, Sat 6.58 cr. Total: ₹ 11.13 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

Jigra narrates the story of Satya, who is on a mission to rescue her brother, Ankur. He is wrongfully framed and imprisoned in a foreign jail by Kabir (played by Aditya Nanda) and his family. Ankur faces a death sentence by electrocution in the fictional nation of Hanshi Dao, and Satya's determination to save him drives the intense plot forward.

Jigra has been collectively produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra under their banners Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The movie locked horns with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at the box office.