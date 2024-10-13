<i>Jigra</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt's Film Mints Rs 11 Crore In Two Days

Jigra has crossed the ₹10 crore mark at the box office. On day 2, the crime fiction movie earned ₹6.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On its first Saturday, the film saw an overall 30.10% occupancy in Hindi. So far, the Vasan Bala directorial has amassed ₹11.05 crore in the domestic market. Jigra features Alia Bhatt as Satya Anand and Vedang Raina as Ankur Anand, portraying a brother-sister duo. The storyline revolves around Satya, who is determined to rescue Ankur from a foreign jail, where he has been framed by Kabir (played by Aditya Nanda) and his family. Ankur has been sentenced to death by electrocution in the fictional nation of Hanshi Dao.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the opening day box office figures of Jigra. He mentioned that the movie opened to “lower-than-expected numbers.” Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Jigra opens to lower-than-expected numbers, with a significant contribution from urban centres dominating the Day 1 biz, thanks to the star-power [#AliaBhatt]. As anticipated, the response from mass pockets is ordinary/lukewarm... An energetic start in the #Hindi heartland would've bolstered the opening day performance.”

He continued, “Looking ahead, the #Dussehra holiday today [Saturday] should help offset the initial shortfall... Sunday is also expected to provide a much-needed boost to the numbers. Monday, however, will offer a clearer picture of how well the film sustains, particularly in urban centres. [Week 1] Fri ₹ 4.55 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

Manoj Pahwa, Harssh A Singh, Ankur Khanna, Rahul Ravindran, and Vivek Gomber play supporting roles in Jigra. The movie also features Sikandar Kher, Radhika Madan, Abhimanyu Dassani and Diljit Dosanjh in special appearances.

Jigra has been jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra under their banners Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is competing at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.