Pic: The One With Vijay Varma And "GOATS" Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah And Manoj Pahwa

Vijay Varma is enjoying the success of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The Netflix thriller, which marks the OTT debut of director Anubhav Sinha, features a stellar cast, including Manoj Pahwa, Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah. On Friday, Vijay posted a series of photos on Instagram with the “Thespian Gangstas”. While director Anubhav Sinha's face is partly hidden in the images, the tag confirms his presence. Vijay Varma captioned the post, “Grazing with GOATS Thespian Gangstas.” Actor Sunny Hinduja commented, “Maaaaiiiiiiiiiii bhi milna chahta hoon [I also want to meet].” Ayesha Khan from Bigg Boss 17 called the photo a “Million dollar photograph,” and we definitely agree with her.

A few days ago, Vijay Varma shared another post on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for having the opportunity to share screen space with “cinema gods” Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur.

In an elaborate note, the actor wrote, “A boy from Hyderabad had a dream, a big dream, and it looked so distant that he wouldn't even dare imagine it to be reality one day. The boy is me, now a full-grown man, and the dream was to work with cinema gods Mr Naseeruddin Shah and Mr. Pankaj Kapur. Now I have a freakin poster with these legends! Thank you Anubhav Sinhaa sir for making this happen. And for bringing the best talents in the county to tell this gripping tale. This cast is (fire emoji) or as my fav Diet Sabya says Icons Only. A big shoutout to Mukesh Chhabra for getting this Royal Rumble of a cast.”

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on the 1999 hijacking of an Indian aircraft. Vijay Varma plays the role of Captain Sharan Dev in the six-part show. The limited series also features Dia Mirza, Arvind Swamy, Kumud Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Patralekha Paul, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Pooja Gor.