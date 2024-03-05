Murder Mubarak Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's Usual Suspects - Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor Among Others

A still from Murder Mubarak trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Picture this - one murder, multiple suspects and a classic case of a whodunnit. Set in the Royal Delhi Club, the trailer of Murder Mubarak, showcases the journey of ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi), who is trying to solve a murder mystery. BTW, did we mention that the usual suspects include Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra. All of them, at some point are suspected murderers but they all lack any form of remorse. Pankaj Tripathi won't have it easy detangling this murder mystery, which means there is suspense galore. The film also stars Suhail Nayyar. The trailer ends with a warning of sorts from Pankaj Tripathi that the most dangerous trait of a murderer could be that they are ordinary.

Check out the trailer of Murder Mubarak here:

Khatarnaak mystery, Unexpected twists aur Royal Delhi Club ke Crazy Rich Members; it's time to say Murder Mubarak!#MurderMubarak, coming on 15 March, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/qGa0DDb5au — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 5, 2024

Sharing the trailer of Murder Mubarak on Tuesday, Netflix India, wrote, "Khatarnaak mystery, Unexpected twists aur Royal Delhi Club ke Crazy Rich Members; it's time to say Murder Mubarak! #MurderMubarak, coming on 15 March, only on Netflix.

Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Murder Mubarak is slated to release on OTT giant Netflix. It will release on March 15.

"Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch," Homi Adajania, said in a statement earlier, reported news agency PTI.