Murder Mubarak New Posters: Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma In A Twisted Whodunit

Posters of Murder Mubarak (courtesy: netflixin)

The eagerly awaited film, Murder Mubarak's new posters have been unveiled. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, this adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's book Club You To Death is expected to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline. On Thursday (February 29), the makers of the movie dropped a series of posters featuring the lead cast. They introduced Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar, each portraying characters with hidden motives.

Pankaj Tripathi, portraying a non-traditional cop, immersed himself in their world as an outsider and tried to uncover layers of mystery and deceit. It seems like it is all set to redefine the mystery genre by infusing elements of suspense, comedy, and romance. Sharing the posters on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Dilli ki posh galliyon mein hua hai qatl, aur ye hai humare 7 aaropi. Kaun hai asli Qatil?

While announcing the film, director Homi Adajania shared insights into Murder Mubarak and described it as a "vibrant blend of beloved actors across genres and generations", each delivering stellar performances to bring the "eccentric characters to life". He teased the film as a colourful murder mystery with a binge-worthy appeal. During the press conference, he said, "Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It's a colorful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit."

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said, "This is the sixth project that Homi and I are diving into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a uniquely entertaining narrative and then this happened. Also to have such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a script that is one of the quirkier and more entertaining murder mysteries that I've read was very exciting for me." Murder Mubarak is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 15.