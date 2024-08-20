Vijay Varma On Working With "Cinema Gods" Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur In <i>IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack</i>

You must be under a rock if you haven't heard about the upcoming Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The limited web show revolves around the hijack of an Indian aircraft by Pakistani militants in 1999. Vijay Varma plays the role of a pilot in the series. Now, the actor has written a heartfelt note on Instagram. Vijay Varma has expressed his gratitude for being able to fulfil his “dream” of sharing screen space with two well-reckoned “cinema gods” — Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur.

“A boy from Hyderabad had a dream, a big dream, and it looked so distant that he wouldn't even dare imagine it to be reality one day. The boy is me, now a full-grown man, and the dream was to work with cinema gods Mr Naseeruddin Shah and Mr. Pankaj Kapur. Now I have a freakin poster with these legends! Thank you Anubhav Sinhaa sir for making this happen. And for bringing the best talents in the county to tell this gripping tale. This cast is (fire emoji) or as my fav Diet Sabya says Icons Only. A big shoutout to Mukesh Chhabra for getting this Royal Rumble of a cast,” he said. Replying to the post, Ira Dubey dropped fire emojis. Actress Aahana S Kumra wrote, “Beyond [fire emojis]”.

Vijay Varma has also shared the official poster of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack along with his note. The following slide featured the star-studded cast of the aviation drama including Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Arvind Swamy, Amrita Puri, Pooja Gor and Yashpal Sharma.

At the time of sharing the trailer of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack on Instagram, Vijay Varma wrote, “7 days. 188 lives onboard. A nation's worst nightmare. Based on true events - IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix.”

Vijay Varma was last seen in Netflix's mystery comedy Murder Mubarak.