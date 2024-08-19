<i>IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack</i> Trailer: Vijay Varma's Tryst With India's Longest Hijacking

The trailer for the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is now out. The show is based on the 1999 hijacking of an Indian aircraft by Pakistani militants. The nearly three-minute video opens with a tense scene in the cockpit, where Vijay Varma, playing the pilot, is terrified as a terrorist points a gun at him. The militants are then shown torturing the passengers. We learn that there are a total of 176 passengers on board, but the hijackers have made no demands. While many blame Vijay for taking off from Amritsar airport, his wife, played by Pooja Gor, has unwavering faith in him. The trailer also shows Indian and Pakistani diplomats in conversation, trying to resolve the crisis. The video ends with Vijay attempting to land the plane, communicating with Lahore ATC, and stating that the aircraft has run out of fuel.

The makers dropped the trailer on YouTube with the caption, “Uncovering the true, gripping story of IC 814: India's longest hijacking— 188 lives, 7 harrowing days of courage, tough decisions, and survival.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack will be released on Netflix on August 29. The limited series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri and Kumud Mishra.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack features powerful storytelling, stunning visual effects and heart-stopping performances, said Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India. “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a gripping tale that chronicles one of the longest hijackings in Indian history, offering a real account of a colossal international crisis. Directed by the master filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, known for his gritty and realistic cinema, the series doesn't just recount the events; it immerses you in the emotional whirlwind of a nation gripped by fear, hope, and desperation. The powerful storytelling, combined with stunning visual effects and heart-stopping performances by a stellar cast, makes this a must-watch,” she said as quoted by Netflix.