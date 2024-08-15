Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan And Others Join Outcry For Justice

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan and Soni Razdan among others, have publicly expressed their solidarity following the tragic death of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Amid growing outrage, several celebrities have started demanding justice on social media. Alia Bhatt voiced her shock and concern over the incident. On Wednesday night, she shared a post that read, "Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Still waiting on the day all women can be independent and safe" on her Instagram handle.

Sara Ali Khan shared a post on her Instagram story and demanded "justice for women". Veteran actor and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan expressed her anger on social media. She wrote, "I'm so tired of this hogwash of hearing these words come out from mouths again and again about "how we must protect women" and give "them their rights". Women wouldn't need protecting if men learned that they are not there to be abused. Women have rights they were born with them, who is anyone to give "the right that is already theirs" meanwhile stop talking and start acting on your promises. Make India safe for women."

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "Yet another horrific rape has unfolded in front of our eyes. First and most importantly, let us pray for her and her family. Women have always played a very important role in the growth and development of our country. The workplace, the classroom and the home must be an enabling and safe space for us. Men and women need to unite against those mindsets and belief systems that continuously objectify women or think of them as easy prey."

The incident involves the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Authorities later confirmed that the doctor was assaulted and killed while on duty. The horrific incident has triggered widespread protests across the nation. Many celebrities have since taken to social media to express their anguish.