What Anupam Shyam's Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya Co-Star Pooja Gor Wrote For Him

Highlights Anupam Shyam died at the age of 63

He died in a Mumbai hospital on Monday

He died due to multiple organ failure

Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam, who died at the age of 63 on Monday, was remembered by his co-star Pooja Gor in an emotional Instagram post. The actress, who starred as his daughter-in-law in the show, wrote a post in Hindi, in which she stated that the bond between them will always be special. She also thanked him for helping with her Hindi pronunciation and also for introducing her to Hindi literature. Signing off the note, Pooja added that she will always miss his love, care and unmatchable performance. The veteran actor, who was admitted to a hospital due to kidney infection last week, died on Monday following multiple organ failure, reported news agency PTI.

"Pratigya and Sajjan Singh Thakur might have had opposing ideologies but Bitya and Bauji's relationship was extremely special. You took me under your wings, taught me the correct pronunciation and like a teacher, guided me on to the path of success, for which I will forever be grateful to you," read an excerpt from Pooja Gor's post written in Hindi. She added, "The Hindi literature you gifted me still keeps me company. Your affection, protectiveness and unmatched talent will always be missed. May you rest in peace."

Anupam Shyam's body of work included TV shows Kyunki...Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai, Amaravathi Ki Kathaye, Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath and Doli Armaano Ki.

In terms of movies, the actor had starred in Dastak, Dushman, Zakhm, Kachche Dhaage, Paap, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Golmaal, Halla Bol and Wanted, among many others. He also worked in several critically acclaimed films like Parzania, Bandit Queen, Lagaan, Dil Se, Nayak: The Real Hero, as well as in the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.