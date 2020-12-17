Actress Pooja Gor's Post Confirming Break-Up With Raj Singh Arora Goes Viral

Pooja Gor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: poojagor )

Television couple Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora topped trends on Thursday after the actress confirmed they have broken-up in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Pooja Gor and Raj were dating for almost a decade. In her latest post, the Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya addressed speculation about her relationship with Raj Singh Arora and stated that it took her a lot of courage to speak on the matter publicly as she wanted to "take some time before talking about it." She also maintained that the duo "continue to be friends" and they still "love and respect" each other. "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and the not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj and I have decided to part ways," wrote the actress.

She added: "Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life. And I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this. And this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time."

Pooja Gor's post on her break-up has gone viral on social media.

Pooja Gor has also deleted most of the posts featuring Raj Singh Arora from her Instagram feed. The actor is yet to speak on their break-up. Only a few posts from 2017-18 featuring the duo together are still there.

Pooja Gor and Raj, who is known for his performance in the 2004 TV show Remix, were reportedly together since 2009. They worked together in channel V's V The Serial and BIG FM's music video Love Isn't Blind.

In terms of work, Pooja has also worked in the 2015 show Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni and hosted crime-drama series Savdhaan India. Raj has featured in a couple of films, including Gabbar Is Back.