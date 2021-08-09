For Anupam Shyam, Tributes From Manoj Bajpayee And Other Actors

A file photo of Anupam Shyam. (courtesy: actormanojjoshi)

Highlights Anupam Shyam died at the age of 63

The funeral will take place later in the day

"Rest in peace my friend," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Anupam Shyam, who was best known for his work on the TV show Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya, died at the age of 63 at a Mumbai hospital on Monday. The veteran actor, who was admitted to a hospital due to kidney infection last week, died on Monday following multiple organ failure, reported news agency PTI. His actor-friend Yashpal Sharma told news agency PTI, "The doctors informed us about his death 40 minutes ago. I was at the hospital, with his brothers Anurag and Kanchan. His body is still there in the hospital. It'll be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning. The funeral will take place later in the day." Members of the film and television industry paid tributes to the actor on social media.

Manoj Bajpayee, who had worked with the actor in the film Satya, tweeted: "Rest in peace my friend! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person! Bahut yaad aaoge, Delhi aur Mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge ! Jiya achha jiya mere dost, Prabhu tumhari aatma ko shanti de."

Rest in peace my friend !!! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person!!! Bahut yaad aaoge Dilli aur mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !!! pic.twitter.com/euTuGJzwjq — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 8, 2021

Actor Manoj Joshi, tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

My deepest condolences to his family and friends.pic.twitter.com/bzRMUpqVQL — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) August 8, 2021

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted: "Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors and a great human being Anupam Shyam due to multiple organ failure. My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film and TV industry. Om shanti."

Anupam Shyam's family had sought financial aid from film bodies and actors last year. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had helped the actor, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had reached out to the actor's family as well.

Anupam Shyam rose to popularity for playing the role of patriarch Thakur Sajjan Singh in the TV show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, which aired in 2009. His other television works include Kyunki...Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai, Amaravathi Ki Kathaye, Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath and Doli Armaano Ki,

The actor had featured in movies such as Dastak, Dushman, Zakhm, Kachche Dhaage, Paap, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Golmaal, Halla Bol and Wanted, among many others. He also worked in several critically acclaimed films like Parzania, Bandit Queen, Lagaan, Dil Se, Nayak: The Real Hero, as well as in the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

(With inputs from PTI)