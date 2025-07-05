Naseeruddin Shah Breaks Silence On Facebook Post Supporting Diljit Dosanjh: "Taken Down, Not Deleted"

Naseeruddin Shah has reacted to the deleted Facebook post, supporting Diljit Dosanjh. On June 30, the film veteran uploaded an elaborate note backing the Punjabi singer-actor over his collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. Hours later, it was deleted, sparking a wave of speculations.

Now, Naseeruddin Shah has shared an article with The Indian Express, revealing that he did not delete the post. It was, in fact, taken down by the platform itself.

The 74-year-old wrote, “If this is taken to be a justification of my Facebook post (which has been taken down, not deleted by me) in support of Diljit Dosanjh, so be it. But the fact is, I need to justify nothing. I said whatever I had to say, and I stand by it. Nor am I discouraged by the lack of support from the film industry. I wasn't expecting any — they all either have too much to lose or they disagree.”

Naseeruddin Shah also had a message for the trolls.

He added, “And to the trolls, particularly the one who said to me 'Pakistan nahin ab kabristaan', I can only quote Jigar Moradabadi, 'Mujhe de na ghaiz mein dhamkiyaan, giren lakh baar ye bijliyan, Meri saltanat yehi aashiyaan, meri milkiyat yehi chaar par (Do not threaten me in anger, let lightning strike a thousand time/ My nest is my domain, these four feathers all I own)'.”

Naseeruddin Shah, in his now-deleted Facebook entry, had said, “I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks department of the Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they've got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film; the director was. But no one knows who he is, whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned.”

His concluding words were, “What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I've close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever I feel like it. And my response to those who will say, 'Go to Pakistan', is 'GO TO KAILASA'.”

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 released everywhere except in India on June 27.