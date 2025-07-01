Naseeruddin Shah Deletes His Facebook Post Hours After Supporting Diljit Dosanjh Over <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row

Film veteran Naseeruddin Shah supported Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy through a Facebook post on Monday (June 30). He deleted the post later.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, which released in overseas theatres on June 27, has been embroiled in a controversy as the film featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

While singers like Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa slammed Diljit for "betraying" audience's trust, film veteran Naseeruddin Shah supported him full-fledgedly.

"I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT," Naseeruddin Shah wrote.

"He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned," he added in a now-deleted post.

"What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever I feel like it. And my response to those who will say 'Go to Pakistan' is 'GO TO KAILASA," Naseeruddin Shah didn't mince his words.

The Diljit Dosanjh Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 landed in trouble after the presence of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir came to light following the trailer release on June 22.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) renewed its directive of banning Pakistani artistes working in India. Following the ban, Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal release was stalled in May.

However, in the face of ban and threats, Diljit Dosanjh didn't withhold the decision of releasing the film overseas. Diljit is one of the producers of the film as well.

Diljit Dosanjh has been facing backlash on social media while celebrities like Imtiaaz Ali and Javed Akhtar backed him over his decision.

In A Nutshell

Hours after supporting Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah has deleted the Facebook post.



