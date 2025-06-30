Naseeruddin Shah "Stands Firmly With Diljit Dosanjh" Amid <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row: "Those Who Say Go To Pakistan..."

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has backed Punjabi star-singer Diljit Dosanjh amid the ongoing controversy regarding his recently released movie Sardaar Ji 3.

Taking to his Facebook handle, the actor penned a note supporting Diljit Dosanjh. In the note, Naseeruddin Shah said the Punjabi star was not responsible for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the movie.

Shah shared, "I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT."

"He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned," he added.

In the same post, the actor said he has a couple of close relatives and friends in Pakistan and no one can stop him from meeting them. "What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever i feel like it. And my response to those who will say 'Go to Pakistan' is 'GO TO KAILASA'," he concluded.

Diljit Dosanjh has been facing a lot of backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3 following the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Previously, Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali also came out in his support at the NDTV Creators' Manch.

"I don't know the details, but casting someone isn't the decision of the actor. I don't know how it went, but I know that uske andar desh prem bahut zyada hai (He loves his country too much). Jo log dekh paayenge unke andar ke sach ko, unko ye samajh mein aa jaayega (People who can see the truth, will understand)" he had said.

