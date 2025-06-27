Amid <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row, Imtiaz Ali Calls Diljit Dosanjh "Son Of The Soil": "<i>Us Mein Desh Bhakti Poora Hain</i>"

Imtiaz Ali, who had worked with Diljit Dosanjh in the Netflix original Amar Singh Chamkila, has backed the singer-actor amid the controversy over his Punjaabi film Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali appeared as a guest on NDTV Creators Manch and shared his thoughts on the fiasco Diljit has been embroiled in.

What's Happening

When asked about Diljit's decision to release Sardaar ji 3 abroad in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Imtiaz Ali said, "I can't say much on the row, but since I know Diljit, I can say that us mein deshbhakti ka jazbaa poora bhara hua hai (He is a patriot at heart). He is a son of the soil. You can see at all his concerts, he shows up with the Indian flag.

"He is not a guy who fakes things. Fakeness ke saath woh kuch nahi karta hai (He doesn't fake things). No one asked him to do it. At the end of all his concerts, he says, "Main hoon Punjab", with the Indian flag. I don't know the details, but casting someone isn't the decision of the actor. I don't know how it went, but I know that uske andar desh prem bahut zyada hai (He loves his country too much. Jo log dekh paayenge unke andar ke sach ko, unko ye samajh mein aa jaayega (People who can see the truth, will understand him)."

The Sardaar Ji 3 Fiasco

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 has released in theatres today.

On Sunday (22 June), Diljit released the trailer of the film, announcing the release date and revealing Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's presence in the film.

Ever since the trailer dropped, Diljit has been caught in the eye of the storm. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees earlier sent a letter to Imtiaz Ali to cut his ties from the singer-actor.

"Your involvement risks sending a deeply conflicting message, especially given your influence as a director known for socially resonant themes...

"We, therefore, strongly appeal to you to reconsider your collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and withdraw from associating with any artist who has been officially boycotted by FWICE. Upholding the dignity of our industry and the nation must remain paramount over professional or commercial interests."

The film body also appealed to the Government of India to blacklist Diljit Dosanjh and Sardaar Ji 3 makers from film industry, also appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that their passports are revoked and their Indian citizenship is cancelled.

In A Nutshell

Amid Sardaar Ji row, Imtiaz Ali credited Diljit Dosanjh as the son of the soil. He reiterated his patriotism which has been questioned in the context of Sardaar Ji 3 row.