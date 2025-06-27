Javed Akhtar On Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i>: "Ban <i>Karoge Toh Paisa Hindustani Ka Doobega, Pakistani Ka Nahi</i>"

Indian screenwriter, lyricist, and poet Javed Akhtar recently in conversation with NDTV Creators Manch, addressed the ongoing Diljit Dosanjh controversy over his Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. He shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation and whether it is fair for the singer-actor.

When asked about Diljit Dosanjh starring alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, and the backlash he received, Javed Akhtar said that he wasn't aware when the movie was shot.

On being told that the makers say it was shot before the Pahalgam attack earlier this year, he said, "Ab kya karein bechara. The movie was shot earlier. Usko pata toh nahi tha ki aisa hoga. Iss mein Pakistani aadmi ka paisa toh nahi doobega, Hindustani ka paisa doobega. Toh phir kya faayda?"

He adds, "Usko pehle pata hota yeh hone wala hain, toh woh thodi na leta Pakistani actress. I think the government and the censor board should look at the situation with a little sympathy. And say that don't do this again, but since you made this film before, then release it. But it should not happen again."

The Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 has been released worldwide in theatres today, except in India.

Diljit Dosanjh and team Sardaar Ji 3 have faced severe flak ever since the trailer of the film was dropped on Sunday (June 22). Diljit released the trailer of the film, announcing the release date and revealing Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's presence in the film.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees earlier sent a letter to Imtiaz Ali to cut his ties with the singer-actor. Imtiaz Ali has an upcoming untitled film with Diljit Dosanjh which was reportedly scheduled for a Baisakhi 2026 release. It also has Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in key roles.

The letter read, "Your involvement risks sending a deeply conflicting message, especially given your influence as a director known for socially resonant themes...We, therefore, strongly appeal to you to reconsider your collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and withdraw from associating with any artist who has been officially boycotted by FWICE. Upholding the dignity of our industry and the nation must remain paramount over professional or commercial interests."

The film body also appealed to the Government of India to blacklist Diljit Dosanjh and Sardaar Ji 3 makers from the film industry. Furthermore they appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that their passports are revoked and their Indian citizenship is cancelled.