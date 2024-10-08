Vedang Raina On Shooting <i>Jigra</i> Title Track: "As A 10 Year Old, All I Would Do Was Imagine Myself..."

Vedang Raina will impress his audience with his singing skills as well as acting finesse in Alia Bhatt's Jigra. The Archies actor has sung the title track for the film along with the reprised version of Phoolon Ka Taron Ka. A day after the release of the title track, Vedang Raina shared a BTS video of shooting the song. In the video, he can be heard saying, "So, today we are shooting for Oo Jigra rock version and it's a bit of a music video. It's my first and I am super excited." Vedang also wrote a heartfelt caption, "As a 10 year old, all I would do was imagine myself in a packed arena, singing on stage and a crowd cheering me on. This is the closest I've gotten to that dream and I loved every second of it. Thanking my stars every single day because this doesn't even feel like real life anymore." He signed off the post with these words, "So grateful for all the love for the Jigra. Title Track. Check it out if you haven't already. Jigra in cinemas this Friday, 11th October." Take a look:

Sharing the song, Vedang Raina wrote, "Dikha de Jigra, ki ab jo teri baari ho!#JigraTitleTrack out now, sung by yours truly." Take a look:

In a recent interview Vedang shared how the preparations for Jigra impacted his mental health. The actor mentioned that contrary to his co-star Alia Bhatt, it took him longer to get out of his character. "Alia would be in the scene, hit all the right notes with precision and get out of the character as soon as she heard 'cut'. But I couldn't, it is not easy for me to come in and out of character. It did impact my mental health a bit," Vedang said in a chat with Mansworld India.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra features Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt as siblings. The film is co-produced by Alia and Karan Johar under the banner of Eternals Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions. It will release in theatres on October 11.