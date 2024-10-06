ICYDK: <i>Jigra</i> Director Vasan Bala Manifested Working With Alia Bhatt

Vasan Bala is all set for the release of his upcoming film Jigra. The movie, which hits the big screens on October 11, is headlined by Alia Bhatt. Did you know the director manifested working with the actress back in 2022? Well, don't just take our word for it, go and check out his latest Instagram post. Vasan Bala shared a collage of photos, with one side featuring a hoarding for Alia's 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi and the other side showcasing a billboard for Jigra. In his caption, Vasan Bala explained how he took a snap of the Gangubai Kathiawadi hoarding in 2022 and wished to work with Alia Bhatt.

The filmmaker wrote, “The photo on the left, I had taken in 2022 and wished...The photo on the right at the same spot, 2024! Wish fulfilled! Of course we can keep discussing other things too, to each his own.... October 11th will be the final answer.”

Reacting to the post Sharib Hashmi wrote, “Jismein JIGRA hota hai usi ki wish poori hoti hai.” Sikandar Kher and Prajakta Koli dropped red hearts. Anup Soni said, “Wish ke liye Jigar chahiye...Which you had... Best Wishes.”

A few days ago, Vasan Bala shared an interesting story about the script for Jigra. He revealed that he sent a roughly drafted version to Karan Johar, who then forwarded it directly to Alia Bhatt. He said, "I had sent one very kaccha pakka (roughly drafted) email, very stream of consciousness thought, sent it to Karan. I think six or seven hours later, he called saying, 'I've already set it to Alia'. I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry. So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'. Karan said, 'No, no, this is how it works'," in an interview with Tried&Refused Productions.

Alia Bhatt, who was also part of the interview, shared her reaction: "So my first response to him after he sent me the first half was, 'Where's the second half?' Because I said, 'I'm not feeling complete. I need the second half'. I chased him for one month for the second half, and then it came together."

Jigra has been collectively backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra under the banners of Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions.