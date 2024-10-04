<i>Jigra</i>: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina Twin In New Insta Video

Alia Bhatt is keeping busy with the promotions for her upcoming film Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also features Vedang Raina in a key role. On Friday, Alia and Vedang shared a joint Instagram post, giving fans a sneak peek into their promotional look. In the video, the duo is seen wearing matching T-shirts – Alia in white and Vedang in black. The front of the tees features a sketch of a brother and sister, the same one seen in the film's trailer. On the back of the T-shirts, the word "ghar (home)” is written in Hindi. The video is set to the film's song Tenu Sang Rakhna. “Who's your jigra ?” read the side note.

Reacting to the post, Vasan Bala dropped red hearts. The Instagram handle of Jigra's production house Dharma Productions also posted a comment. They said, “Home is where the Jigra is!”

A few days ago, Vedang Raina spoke about how filming emotional scenes in Jigra impacted his mental health. He shared that, unlike his co-star Alia Bhatt, it took him longer to get out of his character. “Alia would be in the scene, hit all the right notes with precision and get out of the character as soon as she heard ‘cut'. But I couldn't, it is not easy for me to come in and out of character. It did impact my mental health a bit,” Vedang said in a conversation with Mansworld India.

“On the very first day, I was to shoot a rather emotionally intense scene, and I shut myself in my vanity, put the lights off, switched off my phone, and told people to just leave me alone - I sat there listening to my music. Now, as luck would have it, the shot was supposed to happen at 3 pm but got delayed and we started rolling around 8 pm. So, I was in that self-imposed solitary confinement for about 8 long hours, and it really started impacting me,” he added. Click here to read the full story.

Jigra will hit the cinema screens on October 11. The film will clash with Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at the box office.

