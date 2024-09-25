Alia Bhatt On <i>Jigra</i> Co-Star Vedang Raina: "He Reminded Me A Lot Of Ranveer Singh"

Alia Bhatt, who will share screen space with Vedang Raina in the upcoming film Jigra, opened up about his co-star in a recent chat with Karan Johar and Devara star Jr NTR. In Jigra, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina play siblings. Alia said that Vedang reminded her "a lot of Ranveer Singh" with whom she shared screen space in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Alia said, "Vedang is fabulous. He is amazing. I don't think he knows how amazing he is. I told him when we did a very important scene, where he was crying, that one good thing is that you cry prettily and it's a good thing for a Hindi film hero. He is so hardworking. He is also very instinctive but also has some sort of prep. He reminded me a lot of Ranveer Singh and I told him this as well."

Vedang also sang the reprised version of Phoolon Ka Taron Ka in Jigra which acts as a leitmotif in the film. "Just the way he is and his dedication. I think it is a huge compliment. The dedication and focus to the moment and the shot. Of course, he is his own person. He sings so beautifully. Vasan [Bala] and I would discuss this all the time that he is actually an old soul. I mean I would think I am an old soul but quite on the contrary, Vedang who is younger than me, is like 60! His soul is very deep-rooted and centred. He has a lot of depth in him, which I think will take him really far," Alia Bhatt told about Vedang.

Sharing the teaser-trailer of Jigra, Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram, "Ulti ginti shuru! (The reverse countdown begins).#JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT NOW!In cinemas 11th October..." Take a look:

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jigra will release in theatres on October 11. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.