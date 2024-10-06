Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor's Loud Shout Out To Sister Khushi's Rumoured Boyfriend Vedang Raina: "Rockstar"

Vedang Raina has also sung for Jigra apart from acting in the film

Read Time: 2 mins
Janhvi Kapoor's Loud Shout Out To Sister Khushi's Rumoured Boyfriend Vedang Raina: "Rockstar"
Vedang Raina in a still from the song. (courtesy: VedangRaina)
New Delhi:

Vedang Raina, who plays Alia Bhatt's sibling in the much-anticipated Jigra, shared a teaser of the title track which will release tomorrow. Vedang, who is rumoured to be dating Khushi Kapoor, received a loud shout out from Janhvi Kapoor ahead of the song release. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "RockStar" and dropped an emoji. Apart from acting, Vedang also sang the reprised version of Phoolon Ka Taron Ka which plays as a leitmotif in the film. Take a look:

Sharing the teaser, Vedang wrote, "This one is very, very special #JigraTitleTrack out tomorrow!" The comments section was flooded with a whole lot of love.  Zoya Akhtar, who directed Vedang in The Archies, dropped a series of emojis. Karisma Kapoor also dropped a string of emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

In a recent interview Vedang shared how the preparations for Jigra impacted his mental health. The actor mentioned that contrary to his co-star Alia Bhatt, it took him longer to get out of his character. "Alia would be in the scene, hit all the right notes with precision and get out of the character as soon as she heard 'cut'. But I couldn't, it is not easy for me to come in and out of character. It did impact my mental health a bit," Vedang said in a chat with Mansworld India.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra features Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt as siblings. The film is co-produced by Alia and Karan Johar under the banner of Eternals Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions. It will release in theatres on October 11.

Vedang Raina, Jigra, Janhvi Kapoor
