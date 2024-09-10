Advertisement

Vedang Raina On Working With Alia Bhatt In Jigra: "I Have Learned So Much From Her"

"Even when I wasnt shooting, I would go on the set and watch what she was doing," said Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina On Working With Alia Bhatt In <i>Jigra</i>: "I Have Learned So Much From Her"
Image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

After a sparkling debut last year with The Archies, Vedang Raina is all set to star alongside Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's Jigra. Speaking about his experience working with the Highway star, he told Filmfare, “We have different approaches when it comes to acting and I have learned so much from her. I was just in awe with how she was approaching things and with so much conviction. I shot my first scene with her and I instantly realised why she is where she is. Even when I wasn't shooting, I would go on the set and watch what she was doing.”

He also shared how Jigra director Vasan Bala asked him to improvise on his first day of shooting, giving him new lines on the spot. “Everything in the scene kept changing. We were shooting and it kept changing. I realised you can't come rigid to Vasan sir's set. He believes in things flowing more naturally on set. I became comfortable in improvising on the .” In contrast, Vedang explained that Zoya “knows exactly what she wants and is perfect with that.”

Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie narrates the story of a sister who will go to extreme lengths to protect her brother. The teaser trailer of Jigra was announced to be out on September 8. Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jigra will release in theatres on October 11. Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. 

Vedang Raina, Alia Bhatt
Vedang Raina On Working With Alia Bhatt In Jigra: "I Have Learned So Much From Her"
