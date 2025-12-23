Kiara Advani Reveals Her Initial Reaction To Viral <i>War 2</i> Bikini Scene After Pregnancy: "I've Done This Before, I'll Do It Again"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed a baby girl in July 2025. In a new interview, Kiara opened up about how her perception of her body has changed after motherhood.

When War 2 was released in August 2025, fans got some action and high-octane drama with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR sharing the screen, but it was Advani's bikini look that marked an evolution in her on-screen image.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Vogue India, Kiara opened up about the "immense discipline" it took to get into shape for the bikini scene. The film was released after she gave birth, and the memory of it now carries a completely different meaning.

Kiara said, "After delivery, a part of me thought, 'I've done this before, I'll do it again.' Then I realised it's not about having the best body."

The actor added that the contrast between how her body looked when she shot the widely discussed bikini scene in War 2 and how it looked after giving birth was initially difficult to process.

On How Motherhood Has Altered Her Outlook Towards Her Body

The actress continued that today, the pressure to get back in shape right after delivering a baby seems irrelevant.

Speaking about the shift in her perception, Kiara said, "When I look at my body, I think, 'Wow, you created a human.' Nothing compares. Now, whatever shape or size I am in, I will always respect my body. You have to respect what your body can do for you."

About Sidharth And Kiara

Sidharth and Kiara got married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in February 2023.

They announced their pregnancy on February 28 with a joint Instagram post. The image featured a pair of baby socks, captioned, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

The couple welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025. Sharing the news on social media, they wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Sidharth and Kiara."

They named their daughter Saraayah.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in War 2. The actress will next be part of the pan-Indian film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, alongside Yash and Nayanthara.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. His upcoming project is Vvan: Force of the Forest, where he stars with Tamannaah Bhatia.

