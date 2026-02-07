<i>Young Sherlock</i> Trailer: Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Series Promises Globe-Trotting Conspiracy And Explosive Showdown

Prime Video has released the first trailer for its upcoming series Young Sherlock, offering a fresh take on the early years of the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes.

What's Happening

Headlined by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, known for the After film series, the show reimagines Holmes as a rebellious teenager long before he becomes the famed resident of Baker Street.

The trailer introduces a 19-year-old Sherlock studying at Oxford in the 1870s.

Far removed from the composed, calculating detective audiences are familiar with, this version is portrayed as impulsive, sharp-witted and often reckless.

The preview suggests that his first major case begins when he encounters James Moriarty, setting up a rivalry that will shape his future.

The official synopsis reads, "When a charismatic, youthfully defiant Sherlock Holmes meets none other than James Moriarty, he finds himself dragged into a murder investigation that threatens his liberty. Sherlock's first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, leading to an explosive showdown that alters the course of his life forever. Unfolding in a vibrant Victorian England and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street's most renowned resident."

Background

Directed and executive produced by Guy Ritchie, the eight-episode series is described as "an irreverent, action-packed mystery that charts the legendary origin story of the world's greatest detective."

All episodes will premiere on March 04, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The ensemble cast also includes Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Colin Firth. Ritchie directs the first two episodes while serving as executive producer.

The series has been created for television by showrunner Matthew Parkhill, who also executive produces alongside Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton and Colin Wilson.

Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson serve as co-executive producers. Physical production for Young Sherlock was led by Motive Pictures.