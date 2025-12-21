<i>Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups</i>: Presenting Kiara Advani As 'Nadia' In First-Look Poster

New mom Kiara Advani will soon be seen in an intriguing avatar in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Actor Yash on Sunday revealed the actress' first look from the movie on Instagram and it's quite captivating.

The first glimpse shows Kiara dressed in a floor-length black gown with a high slit. She is seen standing confidently on a lit stage under vibrant stage lights, with gold confetti scattered around her.

The poster is set against a circus backdrop. The expressions on her face suggest grief and melancholy beneath the spectacle. Sharing the poster, Yash wrote, "Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups."

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled a new poster for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The image presented Yash in a rugged look. He was seen posing in a bloody bathtub while flexing his chiselled biceps. His face was not visible as he gazed outside with his back to the camera. His body was illuminated by a streak of light.

Toxic will hit the theatres on March 19, 2026, overlapping with festivals like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid. The film will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit at the box office.

At the teaser launch of Dacoit in Hyderabad, Adivi reacted to his film's much-discussed clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2. The actor said, "I gave this statement in 2022 also. Back then, Major came alongside Kamal Haasan sir's Vikram and Yash Raj Films' Samrat Prithviraj. I faced the same question during that time, and my answer remains the same. There might be many big fish in the sea, but we are the goldfish."

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.