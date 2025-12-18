Adivi Sesh Reacts To <i>Dacoit's</i> Clash With <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> And <i>Toxic</i> At Box Office: 'We Are Goldfish Among Big Fish In The Sea'

March 19, 2026, is shaping up to be one of the busiest release dates in recent Indian cinema history. With Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid all falling around the same time, theatres are set to witness a high-voltage box-office face-off between three ambitious films - Dacoit, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

At the teaser launch of Dacoit in Hyderabad, Adivi Sesh addressed the much-discussed clash head-on, reiterating a philosophy he has stood by for years.

What Did Adivi Sesh Say?

Responding to questions about releasing Dacoit alongside two star-driven projects, Adivi Sesh drew a parallel to an earlier phase of his career.

"I gave this statement in 2022 also. Back then, Major came alongside Kamal Haasan sir's Vikram and Yash Raj Films' Samrat Prithviraj. I faced the same question during that time, and my answer remains the same. There might be many big fish in the sea, but we are the goldfish."

Inside Dacoit And The Films It Will Compete Against

Dacoit stars Adivi Sesh opposite Mrunal Thakur and promises a gritty, emotionally driven narrative. The recently released teaser offers a snapshot of a world filled with crime, desire and moral conflict.

In the movie, Adivi Sesh plays a thief who falls in love with Mrunal's character, only to find his path obstructed by a determined police officer portrayed by Anurag Kashyap.

On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 arrives as the sequel to Aditya Dhar's high-profile spy action thriller. The first instalment, which released on December 5, garnered attention across the globe.

The franchise follows an Indian spy's dangerous mission to infiltrate Rahman Dakait's Baloch gang in Karachi's Lyari.

Adding to the crowded release window is Yash's Toxic, a film that has generated intrigue largely through its striking promotional material.

